OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 target price on OneSpaWorld and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.4%

OSW opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $258.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.41 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.