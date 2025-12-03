Scotiabank Has Positive Forecast for TSE:DPM FY2025 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$372.35 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%.
Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$38.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$12.76 and a 12 month high of C$39.72.
DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.
