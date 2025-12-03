Scotiabank Has Positive Forecast for TSE:DPM FY2025 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$372.35 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 41.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Canada raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.16.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$38.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.05. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$12.76 and a 12 month high of C$39.72.

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

