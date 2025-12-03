Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.9140. 482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.3882.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the period. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

