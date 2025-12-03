Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.36. 21,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Jowell Global Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Institutional Trading of Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Jowell Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

