Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Trading Down 37.3% – Should You Sell?

Archon Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 37.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
Archon Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.
About Archon
Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts.
