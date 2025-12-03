Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.85. 138,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 47,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Wesfarmers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.2923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 183.0%. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

