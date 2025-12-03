FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 83,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 71,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $873.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.