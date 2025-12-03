AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 598,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 752,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $371.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

