ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Stock Up 5.8%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16.
