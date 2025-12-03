First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.20. 12,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 40,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
