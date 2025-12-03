KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. Approximately 2,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,922 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1,852.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 447,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

