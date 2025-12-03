Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Director Purchases 315,457 Shares of Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) Director Tim Kutzkey purchased 315,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,531.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 962,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,382.70. The trade was a 48.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Surrozen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%.The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SRZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Surrozen by 32.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surrozen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

