Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 27.3% – Should You Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,471,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 230,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 27.3%
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
