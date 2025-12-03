Insider Buying: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Director Buys $78,780.00 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Deckoff acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $78,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,427,978 shares in the company, valued at $20,773,546.68. The trade was a 0.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KVHI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 36,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 171,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 211,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

