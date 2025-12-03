Financial Analysis: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Backblaze and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 1 0 6 1 2.88 Vertex 1 5 12 0 2.61

Backblaze currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.90%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 70.50%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Vertex.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Backblaze has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Backblaze and Vertex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $127.63 million 2.08 -$48.53 million ($0.67) -6.87 Vertex $666.78 million 4.57 -$52.73 million ($0.35) -54.63

Backblaze has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -24.37% -36.40% -16.15% Vertex -7.32% 26.84% 5.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats Backblaze on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.