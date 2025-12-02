Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinetik (KNTK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) recently:

12/2/2025 – Kinetik is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Kinetik had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Kinetik had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Kinetik had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Kinetik had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Kinetik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Kinetik was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/22/2025 – Kinetik was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Kinetik was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Kinetik was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/8/2025 – Kinetik had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Kinetik had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $276,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,687,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,486,934.87. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

