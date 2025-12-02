Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.17 and last traded at $201.2680, with a volume of 917447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $5,906,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 198,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,058,826.32. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,142 shares of company stock worth $6,279,006. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

