Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFAI):

12/1/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is now covered by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Faraday Future Intelligent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

In related news, CEO Yueting Jia bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $177,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,626.78. The trade was a 22.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

