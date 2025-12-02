Insider Selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APH stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,588,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

