Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Director T Michael Glenn Sells 6,558 Shares

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,261.36. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. 1,013,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pentair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 64.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.