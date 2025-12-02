Insider Selling: Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $71,735.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,697.55. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PLXS traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 199,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.80.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
