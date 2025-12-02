Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.92. 19,165,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 47,237,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

