Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 41,080 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $472,830.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,893,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,307,649.51. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,035.18.

On Monday, November 24th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $457,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $658,437.44.

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,022. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $56,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

