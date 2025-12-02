NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $215.59 and last traded at $216.3140. 3,216,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,861,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 8.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day moving average is $216.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

