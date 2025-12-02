Insider Selling: Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Sells 7,085 Shares of Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) Director John Nestor sold 7,085 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $84,098.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,119.96. This represents a 48.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 353,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,848. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%. Research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

