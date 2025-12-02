John Rainey Sells 2,200 Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $244,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 617,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,698,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

