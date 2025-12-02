Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,040.36 and last traded at $1,045.4950. 3,274,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,056,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,057.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.57.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $895.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

