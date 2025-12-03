Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 13,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Several research firms have recently commented on DYNDF. CIBC lowered shares of Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
