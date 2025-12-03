Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.02. 1,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 3.4%

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.