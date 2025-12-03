Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 9,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Dr. Martens Stock Up 2.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

