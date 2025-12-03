Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading 10.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.9360 and last traded at $31.9360. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

