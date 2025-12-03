Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.3125.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

