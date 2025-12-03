Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company offers women's healthcare products for contraceptives, endometriosis, fertility, menopause, vaginal infections, and uterine fibroids, as well as Femtech, a digital solutions to enhance women's lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.