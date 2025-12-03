NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.7680 and last traded at $3.7680. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6860.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
