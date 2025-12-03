NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.7680 and last traded at $3.7680. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6860.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Price Performance

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

