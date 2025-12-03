iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.
