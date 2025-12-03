Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2310 and last traded at $0.2210. 30,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 38,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2202.
Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile
Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Elephant Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.