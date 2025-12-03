Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2310 and last traded at $0.2210. 30,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 38,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2202.

Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

