MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.15 and last traded at GBX 9.15. 57,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 42,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 12.22.

MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (2.62) EPS for the quarter. MyHealthChecked had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%.

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

