ISS A/S (OTC:ISFFF) Trading 16.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

ISS A/S (OTC:ISFFF – Get Free Report) rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

