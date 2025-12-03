Argan (AGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock opened at $358.44 on Wednesday. Argan has a one year low of $101.02 and a one year high of $399.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Argan Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on Argan in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Argan in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total transaction of $4,079,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,758.88. The trade was a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Quinn sold 13,444 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $3,618,049.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,340,278.40. This trade represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Argan by 26.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Argan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

