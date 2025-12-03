Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AEP FY2026 Earnings

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.29. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $119.23 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

