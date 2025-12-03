Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Solventum’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Solventum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,847,000 after buying an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Solventum by 27.2% during the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,899,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Solventum by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,080,000 after acquiring an additional 112,261 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,492,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,563,000 after acquiring an additional 204,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 959,543 shares in the last quarter.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

