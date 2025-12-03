American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price objective on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on American Public Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.2%

APEI opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $638.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $39.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $163.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

