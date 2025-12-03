B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of NAT FY2025 Earnings

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.89 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
NAT opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.07 million, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of -0.45. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,600.00%.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.