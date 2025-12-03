IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IES presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get IES alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IES

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $417.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $391.90 and a 200 day moving average of $342.55. IES has a one year low of $146.51 and a one year high of $442.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.70.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total value of $2,593,220.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $32,635,682. 56.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in IES by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 841.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.