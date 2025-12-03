What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for STERIS Q3 Earnings?

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.83 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of STE stock opened at $259.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $268.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 416.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total value of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. The trade was a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.