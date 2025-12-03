Cooper Companies (COO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.0634 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,224.37. This represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 13,450 shares of company stock worth $921,064 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,043,000 after buying an additional 4,756,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,561 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $76,292,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,660,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 857,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 702.8% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 948,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

