Telsey Advisory Group Raises Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Kohl’s by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.