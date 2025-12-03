Destination XL Group (DXLG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $104.5510 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Destination XL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DXLG

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.