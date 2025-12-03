TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading 3.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 23,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.9960.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

