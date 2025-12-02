Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,927,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $62,650.90. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, hitting $474.14. 308,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.80. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $492.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on UTHR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Worried About Mag 7 Concentration Risk? This ETF Could Help
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dell Just Hit a Record in AI Orders—But the Real Test Starts Now
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.