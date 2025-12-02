Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,927,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $62,650.90. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, hitting $474.14. 308,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.80. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $492.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

